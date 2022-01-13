Russian envoy addresses OSCE over Moscow’s demands to US, NATO for security guarantees

VIENNA, January 13. /TASS/. Moscow has no choice but to react to the destabilization of the military-political situation in the OSCE region, therefore it requests that the US and NATO provide security guarantees, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich, said on Thursday.

"The destabilization of the military and political situation has reached a point where a crisis may emerge on the continent with unpredictable consequences for Europe’s security. All this inadmissibly increases the risks to Russia’s security. We are forced to react. That’s why the immediate provision of legally binding guarantees from the US and NATO was demanded, precluding the alliance’s expansion and deployment of strike weapons systems near Russia’s borders," Lukashevich stressed.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels between Moscow and Western states on Russia’s proposals concerning European security. On Thursday, Vienna is going to host the first closed meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in 2022 under Warsaw’s chairmanship. Poland took over the OSCE Chairmanship from Sweden on January 1, 2022.