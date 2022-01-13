Russian embassy reports instability continuing in some parts of Myanmar

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. An unstable domestic political situation persists in parts of Myanmar, the Russian Embassy in Myanmar told TASS on Thursday.

"An unstable internal political situation persists in certain areas of Myanmar, and there is an ongoing armed conflict with ethnic groups and opposition forces," the diplomatic mission reported.

The agency’s representative noted that "there are more than enough Myanmar law enforcement officers to ensure the Russian Embassy’s security."

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency for a year and announced that the nation’s leadership had been sacked. Army officials claimed widespread fraud in the November 2020 parliamentary elections, won by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy. Protests against the ouster of the civilian government have been ongoing since early February 2021.