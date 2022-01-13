Invitation to Tokayev to visit Russia remains in force — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The invitation to Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Russia remains in force. The Kremlin will announce the dates of the visit when they are clear, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"Of course, nothing has changed," Peskov said when asked if the invitation remained in force.

"Certainly, the invitation remains in force. Summit level contacts are extremely important for the two countries and they will be continued. As soon as the exact dates are set, we will let you know," he added.

At the end of December, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Tokayev on the sidelines of the informal CIS summit and invited him to pay a visit to Russia at the beginning of this year.

Peskov stressed that the Kremlin had never had any doubts that Kazakhstan would cope with the difficulties that surfaced in January.

"Kazakhstan has fortunately managed to cope with these difficulties [which emerged in January] - in fact, we have said all along we were certain it would happen this way. Now a certain rehabilitation period is ahead. The CSTO coped with its mission very effectively at Kazakhstan’s request," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities, in the first place, in Almaty, a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers were deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, have been restored to all of the country’s regions by now.