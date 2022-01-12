State of Russia-NATO relations directly or indirectly affects all OSCE nations - diplomat

BRUSSELS, January 13. /TASS/. The state of relations between Russia and NATO has a direct or indirect impact on the security of all the members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a press conference after the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday.

"Neither we nor NATO member states have immersed the process of these negotiations into the OSCE, although it is evident that the very state of Russia-NATO relations has a direct or indirect effect on the security of all the states that we refer to the OSCE area, namely from the Atlantic to Lisbon," he said.

Grushko pointed out that all the parts "balancing up European security", on the one hand, are independently important, but on the other hand, are interrelated.

"Therefore, the Russian-US track is the centerpiece, which is quite understandable, as the nuclear powers have a special responsibility for maintaining global stability and security, plus the historical role of the United States," he added.

"The degree of progress and opportunities for progress on other tracks will largely depend on the understandings reached between Russia and the US," he added. "Naturally, we do not exclude the use of the OSCE platform, taking into consideration that organization’s unique role as the generator of arms control instruments."

The Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized that before relying on OSCE resources, it was necessary to shape a framework of European security based on Russia’s proposals.