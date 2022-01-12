Russian defense official clarifies Moscow’s security stance at NATO-Russia Council meeting

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin explained military aspects of the Russian draft agreement on security guarantees at the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"At the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council held in the city of Brussels (the Kingdom of Belgium) on January 12, Colonel General Alexander Fomin, Russian Deputy Defense Minister, informed about Russia’s assessments of the current state of affairs in European security, and also provided explanations concerning military aspects of the Russian draft agreement on security guarantees," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry quoted Fomin as saying that "Russian-NATO relations are at a critically low level."

"This is happening against the backdrop of global instability, the terrorist threat, the deployment of another arms race, as well as the complete degradation of the security architecture in Europe," Fomin said.

In addition, the deputy defense minister pointed out that "in the current legal documents regulating relations between Russia and NATO, there is a commitment to cooperation as partners, without creating threats to each other's security."

As the Defense Ministry said, it was pointed out at the Russia-NATO Council meeting that "the Russian side has repeatedly proposed to the alliance to take measures to de-escalate the situation."

"On the part of the alliance, Russian initiatives were ignored. This creates prerequisites for incidents and conflicts, undermines the foundations of security," the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.

The Defense Ministry recalled that under these conditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to send the United States and NATO the draft agreements on legally binding security guarantees.

Issues to be addressed

The Russian Defense Ministry listed the key issues that need to be focused on.

Firstly, they include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance. Secondly, they rule out the deployment of new US medium-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe, as the deployment of these weapons can dramatically worsen security conditions on the continent. Thirdly, they are the restriction of military activity in Europe and the exclusion of the build-up of so-called "forward-based contingents."

The statement says that the Russian proposals were handed over and "are on the negotiation table."

"The Russian side expects constructive discussion in order to reach the preparation of agreements on security guarantees for the Russian Federation as soon as possible," the Russian Defense Ministry said in the statement citing Fomin.