Moscow stresses to NATO that further deterioration bears serious risks - senior diplomat

BRUSSELS, January 12. /TASS/. Moscow candidly, directly and "without politically correct formulas" stressed to NATO the possible outcomes for the European security in case of a further deterioration of the situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"We candidly, directly, without equivocating or using any politically correct formulas stressed [to NATO] that further escalation of the situation can result in very unpredictable and dire consequences for European security," he said at the press conference following the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels.

Grushko stressed that at present there is no common positive agenda between the sides, which had previously existed. According to him, the "reversal to the old NATO" is taking place which is aimed at deterring Moscow.

The meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels was the second round of consultations between Russia and Western states on Russian proposals on European security. The first stage - the Russia-US talks were held in Geneva on January 10, the third round at the OSCE Permanent Council will be held in Vienna on January 13. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin will represent Moscow at the NATO-Russia Council meeting. On behalf of NATO, the permanent representatives of 30 bloc member states will be taking part in the Brussels meeting, along with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and high-ranking military delegates from the alliance’s states.