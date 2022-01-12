Russia asked NATO to present its vision for European security in writing - diplomat

BRUSSELS, January 12. /TASS/. Russia asked NATO to present its ideas for European security in writing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a news conference following a Russia-NATO Council on Wednesday.

"I will underscore again that we have made the first step by committing to paper [our ideas], and we have published our vision of what we see as moving forward in the right direction," he said. "And today we have called on our partners to also commit to paper their ideas for what direction to take.".