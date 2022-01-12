Russian envoy calls for adopting Moscow’s security proposals as soon as possible

WASHINGTON, January 12. / TASS /. Moscow has reaffirmed its readiness to substantively discuss the proposals on security guarantees with the US and believes that they need to be adopted as soon as possible in order to stabilize the situation in Europe, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"We are in the mood for a substantive discussion of Russian documents that must be adopted as soon as possible in order to stabilize the situation in Europe," the Russian envoy noted.

"We have clearly outlined our priorities. We are not waiting for demagogic statements, but for written answers to specific Russian proposals. We aim for easing tension. For creating a normal atmosphere for mutually beneficial cooperation," Antonov emphasized.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees took place on January 9-10 in Geneva. The meeting of the NATO-Russia Council is scheduled for January 12 in Brussels, while the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Permanent Council in Vienna will be held on January 13.