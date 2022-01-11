Mishustin, Kazakh premier pledge stronger cooperation

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke by phone with Kazakhstan’s new Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and congratulated him on the appointment, the Russian cabinet said on Tuesday.

"Mikhail Mishustin congratulated the Kazakh counterpart on the appointment and wished him success in the new major position," the cabinet said in a statement.

"The heads of cabinets underscored the importance of further efforts to strengthen constructive cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in various areas," it said. "Special attention was paid to invigorating the integrational engagement in the Eurasian Economic Union.".