Kremlin says ‘fake news’ about sanctions can’t impact Russia’s position in talks with US

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov considers publications about a possible ban on imports of US equipment into Russia to be "information preparation" for the rounds of negotiations between Russia and the United States. According to him, this ‘fake news’ cannot influence Russia’s position.

"We see that our American opponents continue to repeat the threat of impending sanctions like a mantra. Obviously, information is being given to various media <...> about what these sanctions could be. I would say that this most likely belongs to the category of preparing an information strike before the round of consultations that took place yesterday," Peskov told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.

"Such preparations, of course, are unlikely to influence in any way our delegation, headed by [Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey] Ryabkov and armed with clearly formulated statements from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," he said.

In his opinion, "this does not contribute to forming a constructive atmosphere before the consultations." "Nevertheless, this is the reality that we have to face. We don’t see anything terrible in this," Peskov noted.