Russia set to achieve results at security talks with NATO on January 12 — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Moscow is set to achieve results at talks on security guarantees during a session of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Tuesday.

"The work continues and, as I have already said, it will be continued tomorrow [at a session of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels]. We are set to achieve results with regard to both the negotiating process and the agreements that we informed about in advance," the diplomat said

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees came to an end in Geneva on January 10. Russia will also discuss its security concerns in Europe and draft agreements on security guarantees at a session of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.

On December 17, Russia’s Foreign Ministry published drafts of an agreement with the United States on security guarantees and an agreement between Russia and the NATO member states on security measures. The drafts were handed over to the US side at a meeting in the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 15.