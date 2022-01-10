NATO needs to understand importance to meet Russia halfway - senior diplomat

GENEVA, January 10. / TASS /. Russia expects that NATO will soon realize the need to cooperate with Moscow on the security proposals, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday after the Russian-US talks.

"I hope that tomorrow, after the US delegation will hold a briefing for the NATO allies in Brussels, and the day after tomorrow, when our delegation will address the same topics, there will be more understanding that [the talks] should not be deadlocked. There is a need for a breakthrough, for a real step towards Russia on part of NATO <…>," the senior diplomat noted.

Ryabkov emphasized that if Russia and the US did not reach understanding, Moscow would further consider the situation "taking into account all the factors." "Without <…> trying to get ahead of the events, I can admit that I really would not like NATO countries, led by the US, to make such a mistake and undermine their own security as well as the security of the entire European continent," the Russian senior diplomat said.

Moscow calls on Washington to show the utmost responsibility, since the risks of a possible confrontation should not be underestimated, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated.

"We urge the US to take the utmost responsibility [during the current stage of the negotiations]. The risks of a possible escalation of confrontation should not be underrated," the Russian senior diplomat noted.

"Business, professional negotiations definitely create a more optimistic atmosphere, but nevertheless, the main issues remain unresolved. We do not see that the US understands that it is crucial to make decisions that we are satisfied with," the deputy foreign minister said.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees in Geneva ended on January 10. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on security guarantees on part of the US and NATO.