US can’t hide behind unawareness of situation in Kazakhstan after CSTO summit - MFA

MOSCOW, January 10. / TASS /. The US can no longer hide behind its unawareness of the situation in Kazakhstan after the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Collective Security Council, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One on Monday.

The Russian diplomat noted that over the past few days, the Western countries had repeatedly stated that they did not understand on which grounds Kazakhstan had asked the CSTO for the assistance. "Now, within an hour, the CSTO heads of state explained to the whole world how they reacted, what the international legal grounds for such a decision are and how they assess the situation. I think they provided exhaustive answers to all the questions that had or could have arisen," Zakharova noted.

"<…> Now, it will no longer be possible to hide behind a lack of awareness," the diplomat stressed.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. The most challenging situation remains in Almaty. On January 10, Tokayev declared a day of national mourning.