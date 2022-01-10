No progress on NATO’s non-expansion eastwards reached in Geneva - senior diplomat

GENEVA, January 10. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have been failing to reach any progress on issues of stopping NATO’s further eastwards expansion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday after the Russian-US consultations on security guarantees.

"As for NATO’s non-expansion, I would say that there is categorically no progress on this matter," he said.

"It is one of the key problems we are facing," Ryabkov said. "I would say that the rest largely depends on how the situation on this matter develops."

Russia will consider any further steps on security guarantees after talks with NATO and the OSCE due on January 12 and 13, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I would take the risk of saying that after one and a half days of discussions we arrived at a joint conclusion that we will consider any further steps and the prospects of this work and will take corresponding decisions after the events that are due in the coming days, namely the events in Brussels on January 12, where we will meet in the collective format with NATO, and a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on the following day, January 13," he said.

"It will become clearer after that if there are any grounds to recommend the leadership take this or that decision in favor of continuing this process. If yes, which format to choose. Or we have something else and can state with regret in this case that the NATO group has opted for turning down our initiative. In this case, the situation will be viewed differently," Ryabkov noted.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees finished in Geneva on January 10. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.