US took Russia’s security guarantee proposals very seriously - senior diplomat

GENEVA, January 10. /TASS/. The US took Russia’s proposals regarding security guarantees very seriously, and looked into them thoroughly, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday following Russian-US consultations on security guarantees.

"We have the impression that the American side took the Russian proposals very seriously, studying them thoroughly," the senior diplomat said.

Russia currently sees no grounds to discuss the deployment of military systems or any other options to respond to the possible failure of security consultations as work is underway to achieve a diplomatic result, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

"Today there are no grounds to talk about what systems and in what quantity they can be deployed as this will be immediately perceived as a new threat from Russia. We are working on a result that can be achieved through diplomacy," the senior Russian diplomat said, replying to a corresponding question.

"Why should we now act similar to our counterparts who constantly [threaten] that they will ruin our market, disconnect SWIFT [financial messaging system] or tell us about the refusal to certify the Nord Stream 2 [gas pipeline]," Ryabkov said.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees came to an end in Geneva on January 10. On December 17, Russia’s Foreign Ministry published drafts of an agreement with the United States on security guarantees and an agreement between Russia and NATO member states on security measures. The drafts were handed over to the US side at a meeting in the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 15.