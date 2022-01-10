Putin calls on updating decision-making procedures on use of CSTO forces

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 10./TASS/. The procedures of making the decisions on the use of joint forces by the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) should be updated towards unification, President Vladimir Putin told an online summit of the post-Soviet security bloc on Monday.

"We should think about updating the procedures of decision making regarding the use of joint forces," the president said. Although "all decisions were made quickly" in the dispatch of a CSTO peacekeeping mission to Kazakhstan, they should be "uniform," the Russian leader said. "This would improve the quality of our work, would make it a bit better, and would make our activity more efficient," Putin said, adding that generally, there were no reasons for complaints.

He also praised the very high level of cooperation within the CSTO and the "readiness of colleagues to work around the clock, in the full sense of this word."

"This is what we saw in the events [in Kazakhstan] that have not ended as of yet," he said. "Of course, this is the result of the high trust that has been established during the years of joint work," Putin stressed.

All contacts of the leaders, including informal ones, are useful and strengthen cooperation in the organization, he added.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan.