Threats monitoring in CSTO can be improved — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Member-states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) can improve the monitoring system for emerging threats after developments in Kazakhstan, press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Certainly," the Kremlin’s spokesperson said, responding to the question of whether CSTO undertakes measures to improve the monitoring and threat response system.

"It is naive to believe that after less than a week after the start of such quite tragic events [in Kazakhstan], the reality in response, in analysis, and so on can change. Of course, it takes time," Peskov said. Peskov added.