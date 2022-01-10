Putin-Biden talks not on agenda following security consultations in Geneva — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden respectively, are not planning yet to have talks after the Russian-American security talks in Geneva, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

US should be ready to make compromises at Geneva talks — senior Russian diplomat

The negotiations on security guarantees between Russia and the United States are scheduled to kick off in Geneva later in the day.

"There are currently no agreements regarding this issue," Peskov told journalists in response to a question, whether the Russian and US leaders planned to speak in one or another format after the Geneva consultations.

Peskov added that "in the course of their previous telephone call conference, which took place on New Year’s Eve, both presidents confirmed their readiness to have another round of telephone talks if necessary."

"When the talks [in Geneva] are over we will see where we are and what our stance is and it will be then clear, how to evaluate further the situation," Peskov said.

Russian-US talks on Moscow’s draft agreements on security guarantees with Washington and measures to ensure the security of Russia and NATO countries will kick off in Geneva on January 10.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin will lead Russia’s inter-agency commission comprising officials from the Foreign and Defense Ministries.

About the documents

On December 17, Russia’s Foreign Ministry published drafts of an agreement with the United States on security guarantees and an agreement between Russia and the NATO member states on security measures. The drafts were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on December 15.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden previously held a telephone conversation at 23:30 Moscow time on December 30, 2021.