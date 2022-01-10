Peacekeepers’ constant deployment in Kazakhstan not discussed, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The deployment of peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan on a constant basis was not discussed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No," the Russian presidential spokesman said, replying to a question about the possibility of deploying the peacekeepers in Kazakhstan, for example, in the area of Baikonur, on a constant basis.

"No, there is no talk about that at present," Peskov said.

The leaders of the CSTO member states decided to render Kazakhstan assistance after Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s direct request amid the latest developments in the republic, the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. They were accompanied by attacks on the police, military and governance bodies in many cities of the country and primarily in Almaty.

The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.