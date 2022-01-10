Russia plans to further strengthen relations with all CSTO member states — Putin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia plans to continue paying priority attention to strengthening relations with all Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the CSTO emergency video summit Monday.

"I would like to underscore that Russia intends to keep paying the highest priority attention to the strengthening of relations of a strategic partnership with all CSTO member states," he said.

The Russian leader also expressed his certainty that the leadership and the people of Kazakhstan will cope with the situation in the republic and will respond to the ongoing serious challenges with dignity.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.