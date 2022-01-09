Russia has scope for optimism in issue of normalization of Kazakh situation, says diplomat

GENEVA, January 9. /TASS/. Moscow has scope for optimism in the issue of normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who has arrived for the Russian-US talks on security guarantees, said in an interview with TASS on Sunday.

"We cooperate in the CSTO format, including with the authorities of the country, fairly efficiently. I think we have all reasons to feel optimistic about the future from the viewpoint of estimating the normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan," he said.

The events in Kazakhstan have demonstrated that there are "external actors" aimed at destabilizing the situation in sovereign states, Ryabkov added. "The events [in Kazakhstan] have demonstrated that there is a whole number of external actors that use an array of far-reaching means for creating a base and forming instruments with the purpose of destabilizing the situation in sovereign states," he said, adding that it is necessary "to stay on alert."

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation remains tense in Almaty. Tokayev has declared January 10 a day of national mourning in the country.