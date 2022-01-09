Russia will not touch on Kazakh situation, CSTO help at talks with US, says diplomat

GENEVA, January 9. /TASS/. The Russian side does not plan to touch on the situation in Kazakhstan at the upcoming talks with the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who has arrived for the Russian-US talks on security guarantees, said in an interview with TASS on Sunday, adding that Moscow does not believe that the employment of the CSTO’s forces requires additional explanations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated the American side has questions on Kazakhstan’s turning to the CSTO, adding that Washington would like to get more information about the reasons of the request, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister noted.

"The CSTO’s forces were employed at the request of legal authorities, at the request of the leadership of the Union’s state - the Republic of Kazakhstan. Respective decisions were taken in accordance with the CSTO’s procedures. The mandate of peacekeeping forces containing the contingent from all countries belonging to the organization is clear - to facilitate the normalization of the situation, the solution particularly of counterterrorist tasks, ensuring order. I don’t think there is any binomial theorem here that requires explanations," Ryabkov emphasized.

The beginning of the first round of Russia-US talks on security issues in Geneva is scheduled for the evening of January 9, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier, adding that it would be held in a narrow format. The work will continue in an extended format on January 10. The meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels will take place on January 12, while the talks of representatives of Russia and the OSCE in Vienna - on January 13.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation remains tense in Almaty. Tokayev has declared January 10 a day of national mourning in the country.