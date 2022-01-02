Russia helped with funding for Dudnikov's lawyers - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Moscow has provided assistance in financing the lawyers of Russian citizen Egor Dudnikov, sentenced in Belarus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"As for Egor Dudnikov, the Russian embassy also closely follows his fate, held several consular meetings with him, assisted his lawyers in obtaining funding from the Foundation for supporting and protecting the rights of compatriots living abroad," he said.

He also noted that the Russian side oversees the case of Sofia Sapega, a Russian national, accused under seven articles of the Belarusian Criminal Code. "Regardless of the public attention, we oversee all Russians in a difficult situation, including those in Belarus, in particular Sofia Sapega and Egor Dudnikov," he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the Russian Embassy in Belarus is monitoring the situation surrounding Russian citizen Egor Dudnikov, sentenced in the republic.