Russian, Azerbaijani top diplomats discuss normalizing ties between Baku and Yerevan

BAKU, December 30. / TASS /. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan had a phone call where they addressed the developments in the region and the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s press service said on Thursday.

"The top diplomats exchanged views on the situation in the region and implementing the trilateral agreement of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders. Furthermore, [the sides] touched upon the meeting in 3+3 format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Turkey, Iran, while Georgia refusing to participate), which took place in Moscow, and a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian public figures," the foreign ministry noted.

Lavrov and Bayramov also discussed the current agenda of Azerbaijani-Russian ties and some other issues.