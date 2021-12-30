Yerevan-Ankara normalization to improve regional situation — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara would considerably improve the situation in the region, and Moscow has repeatedly offered its services as a mediator to accomplish this, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"Normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara would promote an improvement of the general situation in the region and help bring about a climate of trust and neighborliness. Russia has repeatedly expressed its readiness to serve as a mediator and play a role in this settlement," she said.

"I would like to recall that we do not just make comments on the issue. If you take a look back, you will see that we have done a great deal as a country that wishes to improve relations between these two neighbors," she added.

Zakharova remarked that the appointment of special representatives by the parties concerned for holding such a meeting was "a logical and reasonable move stemming from the mutual wish to normalize relations."

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the first meeting between special representatives from Turkey and Armenia on a settlement of relations might take place in Moscow.

Although they share a common border, Armenia and Turkey do not have diplomatic relations. Their foreign ministers signed protocols in Zurich back in 2009 on the establishment of diplomatic relations and the principles of relations, but the documents have not been ratified. On March 1, 2018, Armenia declared the protocols null and void.