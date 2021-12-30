Russia, US must cooperate constructively — Putin’s message to Biden

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia and the United States as countries bearing special responsibility for international and regional stability can and must cooperate constructively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a Christmas and New Year message to his US counterpart Joe Biden.

"In his New Year and Christmas message to US President Joseph Biden Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia and the United States as countries bearing special responsibility for international and regional stability can and must cooperate constructively and pool efforts in the face of numerous challenges and threats humanity is faced with," the Kremlin’s press service said.

"I am certain that we will manage to build up from the agreements achieved at the June summit in Geneva and the contacts that followed to make progress and establish an effective Russian-US dialogue based on mutual respect and with due regard for each other’s interests," Putin’s message reads.