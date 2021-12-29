Meeting between Belarusian, Russian presidents taking place in St. Petersburg — agency

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. A meeting between Presidents Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Vladimir Putin of Russia is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, the BelTA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"The meeting is being held at the Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna. The heads of state will discuss pressing issues related to Belarusian-Russian cooperation," the news outlet said.

According to BelTA, the two presidents plan to play a game of ice hockey after the meeting. Reports also said that Putin had picked Lukashenko up in his car before the meeting.