Active preparations under way for Putin’s visit to Beijing Olympics — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are actively preparing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told the 13th plenary session of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development on Tuesday.

"Together with our Chinese colleagues, we are actively preparing Vladimir Putin’s visit to China, which is to coincide with the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics," he said.

Earlier, Putin said he planned to visit the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics. The Winter Games will be held in the Chinese capital city on February 4-20.