Russian Ambassador to Germany calls on launching Nord Stream 2 as soon as possible

BERLIN, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev has spoken in favor of the earliest possible commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"No one wants to artificially delay the commissioning of the pipeline," the diplomat said in an interview with the DPA news agency. The excerpts from the interview were published on Tuesday.

He expressed hope that the new government of Germany, which comprises politicians from the Social Democratic Party, "greens" and liberals, will take the project "pragmatically and in the interests of consumers."

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that recently Berlin has voiced quite encouraging statements regarding Nord Stream 2.

"I hear from the new federal government that this is a private sector project that should not be linked to politics," Nechaev said.

"We do not take anyone's word for it. But we take it into account. We very much hope that we will complete the project. Everyone will benefit from it," the Russian ambassador stressed.

To start pumping gas, the Nord Stream 2 operator needs to get approval from the German regulator, which is checking the project for compliance with the EU Gas Directive.

The final decision of the regulator is preceded by the approval of the European Commission and the receipt of a conclusion from the relevant agency in Germany that there are no threats to the security of gas supplies to Germany and Europe if the operator is certified.

On October 26, Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action announced that it had sent its opinion on the certification of Nord Stream 2 to the regulator. The ministry said it believes that the certification of the pipeline will not pose a threat to gas supplies to Europe.

The certification has now been halted, as the operator Nord Stream 2 AG, headquartered in Switzerland, needs to register a subsidiary in Germany. Once the subsidiary is registered the certification procedure will continue. The ministry said that the operation of Nord Stream 2 is possible only after certification is completed and it is unlikely that it will be completed in January.

Russia repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project and is being implemented jointly with European partners.