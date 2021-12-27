‘Height of cynicism’: Lavrov slams accusations against Moscow over Minsk-2

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. It is the height of cynicism to accuse Russia of interpreting the Minsk agreements in its own way and demanding Kiev to implement them, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"It is the height of hypocrisy to present our stance as Russia’s attempt to interpret the Minsk agreements in its own way and demand Kiev to comply with them in this Russian interpretation," he said in an interview with the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

The minister underscored that it is necessary to strictly insist on the inviolability of the Minsk agreements. "Everyone listens to us, they’re just pretending," he added, responding to a question of whether anyone listens to Russia’s demands.

Lavrov noted that while Russia insists on implementing the agreements, it has no plans to resort to sanctions. "In general, we are not supporters of sanctions. What is happening now is a complete substitution of diplomacy, a culture of dialogue, compromise. When something goes wrong for the West - here are the sanctions," he said.

The Minsk Package of Measures (Minsk-2), signed by the participants of the Contact Group on February 12, 2015, is the foundation for settling the conflict in the region. The document, in addition to a ceasefire and the withdrawal of military equipment, provides for profound constitutional reform in Ukraine with the resulting decentralization of power, taking into account the special status of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions as well as the holding of elections there. This plan has not been implemented to this day due to the position of the Ukrainian side which, contrary to the order established by the Minsk Accords, refuses to implement the political points until the security issues are settled.