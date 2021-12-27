Kiev continues petty revenge on Moscow for free choice of Crimean residents — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The accusations of the Kiev authorities against the leadership of Russia’s Ministry of Transport demonstrate that Ukraine continues its petty retaliation on Russia for the free choice of the Crimean inhabitants, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"The actions of the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office against the leadership of Russia’s Ministry of Transport demonstrate that Kiev continues its petty revenge for the free choice of Crimean residents. The hypocrisy of the measures taken is also based on the fact that they are aimed at Russian officials who assist in overcoming the destructive outcome of the anti-people policy of the Ukrainian regime towards the Crimean people," the diplomat noted.

According to Zakharova, the indictment by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office to the Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev on suspicion of organizing the illegal transportation of individuals across the Ukrainian border and ensuring air services with Russian Crimea as well as the transportation of passengers and cargo there is unacceptable. "There is a clear violation by Ukraine of such fundamental principles of international law, enshrined in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, as the sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs," she highlighted.