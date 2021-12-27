NATO ‘was cutting off these channels’ parallel to renewal of Russia-US dialogue — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. NATO displays immature behavior since at the same time Moscow and Washington were renewing channels of dialogue, it was "cutting these channels off," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Monday.

"This tantrum fits they throw around the Russian Federation — these are real tantrum fits [yet] not by everyone. I don’t see such hysterics by reputable leaders at all. I already had numerous opportunities to mention the Putin-Biden Geneva summit where an absolutely grown-up conversation was held, on specific issues and with a complete understanding that we seriously differ on key affairs. Yet those were adults talking, the most experienced politicians who in the end mapped paths for dialogue. It was absent for many years," he said.

"While in NATO the people are immature because parallel to the renewal of channels between Moscow and Washington NATO was cutting these channels off. Mister [Jens] Stoltenberg ousted the ten people remaining there (at the Russian mission to NATO — TASS). And, besides the eight, including the technical staff, drivers, and so on, there was nobody else in Brussels. It is impossible to work like that," the top diplomat pointed out.

So, the foreign minister went on, there are still people who realize the necessity of dialogue under all circumstances and there are those who "throw fits with regards to any action on the part of Russia without trying to understand it, without trying to put themselves in Russia’s shoes and look at its arguments."