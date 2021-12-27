Top Russian diplomat says some countries help US in its supposed global domination

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Russia regrets that some countries support the US supposed global domination even as they state they also stand for multilateralism.

The US is building "narrow coalitions" and applies sanctions in an effort to fortify their global "quasi domination," he said in an interview published in International Affairs magazine on Monday. In doing so, the US is able to enlist the backing of the countries that preach collective approach to solving international issues, the diplomat said.

"I mean, first of all, our European neighbors," Ryabkov said.

Washington, he said, has lately been engaging in foreign policy via two tracks: a widespread use of sanctions and the creation of narrow coalitions as opposed to broader formats such as the UN. The recent US-sponsored Summit for Democracy is one of these coalition-building efforts, Ryabkov said.

"It’s not something opening a new chapter or page," he said about the summit. "It’s a run-of-the-mill event in line with the new foreign policy philosophy."

Ryabkov said this foreign policy line will ultimately backfire at the US and its allies.