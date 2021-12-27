Putin orders to update laws subject to emission quotas

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to introduce a series of amendments to laws, making more specific the control over pollutant emissions to atmosphere. The list of assignments of the head of state was posted on Monday on the Kremlin’s website.

"To ensure introduction of amendments to Russian laws, providing for the need to fit out systems of automatic control of priority pollutant emissions at stationary sources of emission of such substances located at facilities with quotas," the document says.

Amendments should stipulate that such measures require to be taken in urban settlements and districts where the experiment of quotas for pollutant emissions to ambient air is underway since January 1, 2020.

The assignment to the government and the State Duma should be performed by April 1, 2022.

Amendments to laws should also address other decisions, including the ongoing government control over compliance with environmental requirements in respect of ambient air and achievement of assigned emission quotas at facilities with imposed quotas.

Administrative and financial liability is suggested for introduction in respect of legal entities and sole entrepreneurs operating facilities with introduced quotas for failure to achieve or untimely achievement of established quotas.

The Cabinet is also instructed to update the reference book on the best available technologies in the sphere of electricity and heat generation through fuel burning. This should be done "subject to specific features of determining such technologies for territories of the experiment on quota setting for pollutant emissions to atmospheric air on the basis of specific standard emission rates for boiler units and equipment established by national standards, providing introduction of amendments to Russian laws if required," the document says.