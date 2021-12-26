Putin ready to answer any questions when he speaks to press - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to answer any questions when he speaks with the press, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"There are no such problems for him. He can answer any question, he organizes such ndews conferences to hear these question," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, when asked whether Putin is unwilling to speak on uncomfortable topics raised by the Western press or opposition media.

The Kremlin spokesman noted, that the president’s key task during his end-of-the-year news conference is "to answer the questions that have piled up during the year and give an assessment to the tendencies that emerged during the year, the tendencies that ended during the year or reshaped into certain problems and so on." He noted that this year the president preferred to speak with journalists from Russian regions.