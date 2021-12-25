Putin has no foreign travel scheduled before Beijing Olympics, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no international trips planned before the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Putin said that he intended to attend the Olympic opening ceremony in person. "No, nothing is planned so far before Beijing, this will be the first trip. However, there will be various international contacts here in Russia," the Kremlin official said in response to a question by TASS. Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov also said that Putin’s visit to Beijing was being considered "constructively and positively."

"I have no doubts that the Chinese will hold the Olympics at the highest level," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters. He added that China takes the safety measures under the conditions of the pandemic very seriously, taking into account the emergence of the new Omicron strain. "That it’s going to be a "wow" from the organizational point of view, this is absolutely for sure," the Kremlin official added.

The Beijing Olympic Games will be held February 4-20, 2022.