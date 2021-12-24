Russia entitled to discuss European security, global threats, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia has the right along with other countries to discuss global threats and challenges, including those concerning European security, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"Our country paid a very high price precisely for this strategic stability and security, especially during World War Two. We have the right to discuss the future of the planet and specifically of our European continent," she said.

The diplomat noted that nobody has the right to leave Russia or any other country out of discussing global stability. "What makes you think that the fate of the world can be decided without those, who upon their very shoulders saved this world and who have guaranteed stability and security together with partners for many years? What makes you think that somebody can be left out?" she insisted.

The spokeswoman also criticized the West’s attempts to paint Russia as a pseudo aggressor. "What made everyone think that it was precisely Russia who constantly declared and reaffirmed its commitment to the indivisibility of security, that these Russian initiatives can simply be forgotten and not remembered and rewritten all over again, making some sort of a pseudo aggressor out of our country in public?" she asked.

That said, she pointed out that all countries need to resolve global challenges together due to the shared threats that exist today. "Security must be discussed together and built on a collective basis. <...> One of these reasons - simply because the challenges are shared, because when they tell us that we are enemies to each other, this is not true, at least, on our part, we do not have this approach," the diplomat concluded.