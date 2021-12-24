Moscow does not yet see EU’s willingness for dialogue on security guarantees — diplomat

"It is in the interests of the EU to contribute to preventing any further exacerbation of the military-political situation in Europe, creating conditions for the elimination of dividing lines on the continent and free up resources for joint creative work to strengthen a unified, indivisible Euro-Atlantic, Eurasian space. To that end, it was necessary for the US and its allies to provide assurances that NATO would not expand and that weapons systems threatening Moscow would not be deployed near Russia’s borders," she pointed out. Have we seen any willingness from the EU for the above-mentioned set of measures, have we seen any readiness by Brussels to cooperate with Russia on the basis of equality and taking into account our legitimate interests in this matter? No, we have not seen it yet. I hope that "yet" is the keyword here and not the ‘not’ part.

As the diplomat said, instead of attempts to build a dialogue by the EU, "illegitimate restrictive measures against Russia and against its closest allies keep growing." "The EU promotes a new formula of interaction with our country based on this fantastical triad of principles: rebuffing, restraining, and selective interaction. Of course, establishing stable, predictable relations on this disrespectful basis is just impossible," Zakharova stressed.

"We intend to speak with those who can make a real contribution to establishing long-term legitimate guarantees of Russia’s security in the Western direction," the diplomat concluded.