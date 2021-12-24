Putin congratulates Azerbaijan’s president on his 60th birthday in phone call

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warmly congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on his 60th birthday, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has warmly congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev during a phone conversation on his 60th birthday," the statement says. The sides confirmed their common intention to further strengthen the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership, the press service added.

Earlier, Putin also sent a telegram of congratulations to Aliyev where he stressed that he cherishes his friendly relations with the Azerbaijani leader and expressed his intention to continue cooperation to cultivate the strategic partnership between both countries.

The Russian president noted that Aliyev enjoys "well-deserved prestige among compatriots as well as on the international stage as a wise and experienced statesman who is able to make balanced, far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations.".