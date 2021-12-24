Russia ready for direct talks with NATO on security guarantees

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to hold direct talks with NATO about Moscow’s proposals for security guarantees, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We are confirming readiness for a direct dialogue with NATO about the Russian draft agreement on security guarantees for Russia, which rule out the alliance’s further eastward expansion and the deployment of offensive weapons in the immediate proximity to Russia’s borders," she said at a news conference.

Moscow has received Brussels’ proposal to convene the Russia-NATO Council to debate the topic of Ukraine, the spokeswoman affirmed. "It’s now being considered in terms of how it could be done practically," she said.

Zakharova said "unfriendly actions" against the Russian Permanent Mission to NATO caused its shutdown earlier. That has to be considered when making arrangements for the meeting, she stressed.

"But like I said, we are open for dialogue," the diplomat reiterated.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization offered to convene the Russia-NATO Council at the start of next year to discuss the situation in Ukraine. He also said the alliance wouldn't back down on Ukraine’s right to "choose its path" or its pursuit of NATO membership, in addition to the right of the alliance’s member states to defend each other.