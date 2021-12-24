Russian diplomat slams NATO for supporting Ukraine’s ‘crusade’ against its own population

"We deeply regret that NATO countries fully support the current Ukrainian authorities in their sheer madness. A crusade against their own citizens? Or what? They not only supply them with certain types of weapons and military equipment but also send their military specialists to make sure. The magnitude of this military presence in Ukraine has been mounting year by year. Does anyone seem to notice or see this as well?" she emphasized.

According to Zakharova, there are about 10,000 foreign military specialists permanently situated in Ukraine, and 4,000 of them are from the United States. "The more military specialists that are [on Ukrainian soil], the greater Kiev’s military budget is, and the greater the amount of weapons that are supplied there, and as a result, far more frequently do we hear blasts not only on the line of contact but in the areas of civilian infrastructure," the diplomat specified.

"All these statements that foreign servicemen are taking part in "events to ensure national security" and "deter Russia’s military aggression" are lies," the diplomatic spokeswoman stressed. "These military specialists instigate and oversee all the events which are unfolding before our eyes. Furthermore, recently these specialists have been granted the right to obtain Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure. That’s not just hypocrisy or double standards, it’s an abomination and an outrage.".