Putin, Israeli president discuss bilateral cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Isaac Herzog of Israel have discussed a number of pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation in a phone call, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Friday.

"The presidents wished each other a happy New Year and discussed a number of pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation, first and foremost, in the humanitarian field," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin press service, special attention was paid "to the common goal of preserving the historical truth about World War II and countering attempts to revise its results. The two countries’ leaders agreed to maintain contact.