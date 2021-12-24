Chinese Foreign Ministry welcomes Putin’s statement on cooperation

BEIJING, December 24. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comment on progress in bilateral relations and are hopeful that top-level joint efforts will bolster the strategic partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Friday.

"We have taken note of President Putin’s positive assessment of Chinese-Russian relations and we support this statement," he pointed out, when asked to comment on the remarks that the Russian leader had made at his annual year-end press conference. "I hope that the Russian president’s visit to China will create new drivers to boost Chinese-Russian relations of strategic partnership in a new era," Zhao Lijian added.

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing plans to step up cooperation with Moscow based on the agreements between the two countries’ leaders. He noted that China and Russia kept supporting each other on the international stage. "We maintain cooperation at the highest level possible, it is a perfect example of the coexistence of two major neighboring powers," Zhao Lijian concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at his annual press conference on Thursday that strategic relations between Russia and China were a serious stabilizing factor on the international stage. He added that Moscow and Beijing maintained security cooperation, working together to develop high-tech weapons. The Russian leader also noted that China would inevitably become the world’s number one economy, which might happen in 2035-2050. Putin specified that the US should realize that it would not be able to stop China’s development so its boycott of the Beijing Olympics was a mistake.