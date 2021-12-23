Meeting on security guarantees may be held in Geneva in January — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. An expert meeting on security guarantees to Russia may be held in Geneva in January 2022, the exact date will be announced later, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There is understanding that it will be January 2022 and the Russia side will be represented by [Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey] Ryabkov. The president [of Russia Vladimir Putin] said he is ready at any time. Such a meeting will be organized but the date and so on will be announced later," Peskov said after Putin’s annual news conference.

The president said during the news conference that it is the West who must give security guarantees now, not Russia. "It is you that must provide guarantees. You must do that at once, now, and not keep talking about this for decades," Putin said, adding that NATO must stop expanding eastwards, first of all, into Ukraine.

On December 17, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He stressed that Russia needs legally binding guarantees because the West has failed to fulfill its verbal commitments.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Moscow was ready to begin talks on draft documents on security guarantees.