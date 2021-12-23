Russia sees positive response to its proposals for security guarantees — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The US response to Russia’s proposals for security guarantees has been generally positive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We are generally seeing positive reaction so far," he said at his annual news conference. "American partners are telling us they are ready to start discussions, with talks [planned] in Geneva at the very start of the year."

"Both sides have appointed their representatives," he went on to say. "I hope the situation will develop along these lines."

Russia must think about its future security as Ukraine, Putin said, might be turned into an "Anti-Russia" with state-of-the-art weapons piling in and the population being "brainwashed."

"Can you imagine how Russia should live, continue living as history goes on?" he said. "Should it always be cautious of what new weapons systems have been put in place?"

These new weapons could then be used as a cover to stoke armed conflicts in Donbass and Crimea, he said.

"I have just been talking about our plans for infrastructure development, social policy, and health care but are they worth anything if things will lead us to the conflicts that you asked about?" Putin said. "That wouldn’t be our choice. We don’t want that."

One of the most important challenges now is security in that area, he said. "That’s why, all tricks aside, we made the straightforward case that there shouldn’t be any further NATO expansion eastward," Putin said. "The ball is in their court and they should say something in response."

The Russian Foreign Ministry on December 17 released draft treaties on security guarantees addressed to the United States and NATO respectively. They had been handed over to a US representative at a meeting at the ministry on December 15.