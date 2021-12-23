Around 127 potential crimes in educational facilities prevented in Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Over 100 potentially serious crimes in educational facilities in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference Thursday.

"We have over 100 cases prevented recently - such potentially serious crimes in educational facilities. Over 100 prevented cases, 127 I think," the head of state said, answering a question about the spread of dangerous information in social media and on other services.

According to Putin, the effects of global networks and platforms on children are being discussed in almost every country.

"Both in the mass media, and in representative bodies of power, in the US Congress; they summon representatives of global networks, global platforms. For [IT companies], this is business first and foremost. This, unfortunately, means money at any cost. This means rejection of national supervision, rejection of thinking about children to any extent. Issue number one for them is making a profit. This is where all the related negative effects stem from, including the tragedies in schools," the President explained.

According to the president, the new "grounding" law, which will enter into effect on January 1, 2022, is supposed to solve these problems.

"This is a reason for the requirement of the so-called grounding of these platforms, so that they open their offices here and comply with the national law," Putin underscored.