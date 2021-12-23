Russian senior diplomat and EU envoy discuss Moscow’s security safeguard proposals

MOSCOW, December 23. / TASS /. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, during a meeting with EU Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Thursday, addressed Russia’s proposals on security safeguards on the part the US and NATO.

"[The sides] discussed Russia’s proposals on the long-term legal security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO. The Vienna talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) <…> were also touched upon," the foreign ministry noted.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on legally-binding security guarantees on the part of the United States and NATO. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov informed White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan of Moscow’s readiness to immediately launch talks on the draft agreements on security guarantees. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov will represent Russia at the negotiations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called on NATO to launch substantive negotiations in order to provide Russia with reliable and long-term security guarantees. The head of state specified that Russia was seeking legal and judicial guarantees because the West had earlier failed to keep its verbal commitments.