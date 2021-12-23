Putin opens annual press conference

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened his 17th annual press conference at Moscow’s Manege Hall. Only 507 reporters were invited this year since restrictive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 are in effect.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this would be a classic press conference with the free agenda, free questions, and exhaustive answers by the head of state.

Putin has been meeting with journalists at large annual press conferences since 2001, there was a pause when he was Russian Prime Minister from May 2008 to May 2012. In 2020, due to the restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic, Putin answered questions from his Novo-Ogaryovo residence in the Moscow Region.