Zelensky’s ’10 steps’ on unblocking negotiations an imitation of activity - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement on the "10 steps" on unblocking the negotiations in Donbass is merely an imitation of activity in settlement of the conflict, says Russian envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said after the Group’s meeting Wednesday.

"The media also reported the statement made by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the ’10 steps’ on unblocking the negotiations process. These steps were unofficially handed over to Russia two weeks ago, but Kiev never presented them to the Contact Group. The first three steps that exclusively depend on Kiev’s will […] keep being blocked by Ukraine, both before and after the said document was received from it. They have not been implemented today as well. Those [steps] involve a ceasefire, the opening of checkpoints and exchange of captives," Gryzlov said.

According to the envoy, "the today’s meeting is yet another confirmation that the Ukrainian ’10 steps’ are only an imitation of activity in settlement of the conflict.".