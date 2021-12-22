Kiev not making effort to comply with Donbass ceasefire - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Ukraine isn’t making any efforts to comply with ceasefire in Donbass, Boris Gryzlov, the Russian envoy in the contact group for settlement in eastern Ukraine, said on Wednesday.

"Donbass representatives called on Ukraine to come back to compliance with the measures of July 22, 2020 to reinforce ceasefire," he told reporters.

The representatives also are seeking a public announcement by the Ukrainian armed forces command that Kiev adheres to the procedure of opening return fire, he said.

"We’ll wait for practical actions by Ukraine," Gryzlov said.